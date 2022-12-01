Nashport Man Guilty in Overdose Case

A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information containing one second-degree felony county of corrupting another with drugs.

Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined 22-year-old Mason Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to the teenage victim in the spring of 2021. The 18-year-old was discovered unresponsive in her bed on May 2.

The prosecutor’s office said Buck sold the pills to the victim and even drove her to an ATM to get money out of her account for the transaction. The teen ultimately overdosed on what she believed was a Percocet 30, but was actually a pressed Fentanyl pill.

After the plea hearing Judge Mark Fleegle ordered Buck held in jail without bond.

He faces a mandatory prison term ranging from 2-12 years when he is sentenced at a later date.