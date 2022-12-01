Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the alleged incident, according to online records. Smith, a 21-year-old team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the next day.

No. 2 Michigan, which is expected to make the four-team College Football Playoff field for a second straight year, is playing Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday for the Big Ten championship. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned by Smith’s attorney.

The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith had a tackle and three assists in last weekend’s 45-23 victory over Ohio State. He has started in all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

___

