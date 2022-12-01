Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night.

After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left.

Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored and Antti Raanta made 22 saves. Two games into a six-game trip, Carolina has won three in a row after dropping five straight.

Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 29 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.

The Blues have lost four of their last five and have been outscored 21-9 in the last four.

ICE CHIPS

The Blues sent LW Alexey Toropchenko to the Springfield of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. … The Hurricanes acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights. The 23-year-old was assigned to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: RW Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol) out, G Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) out, RW Teuvo Teravainen (upper body injury) out, LW Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles tendon) out.

Blues: D Marco Scandella (hip) out, LW Logan Brown (upper-body injury) out, D Scott Perunovich (shoulder) out.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Blues: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports