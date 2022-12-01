Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Benet (4) 5-1 40
2. Hersey 6-1 32
3. Loyola 4-1 31
4. Fremd 6-0 30
5. Stevenson 4-1 20
6. O’Fallon 4-1 16
(tie) Bolingbrook 6-0 16
8. Kenwood 6-0 12
9. Geneva 3-1 8
10. Lyons 5-1 7

Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Nazareth (4) 5-0 40
2. Carmel 5-1 36
3. Peoria Central 6-0 31
4. Montini 5-1 29
5. Washington 5-0 21
6. Geneseo 5-0 19
7. Deerfield 6-0 18
8. Lincoln 6-0 10
9. Peoria Notre Dame 7-0 9
10. Oak Forest 3-2 2
(tie) Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 5-0 2
(tie) Rockford Boylan 4-1 2

Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 5-0 40
2. Fieldcrest 7-0 35
3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 0-2 33
4. Stillman Valley 7-0 26
5. Teutopolis 3-1 21
6. Princeton 5-0 15
(tie) Byron 5-0 15
8. Paris 5-0 10
9. Pana 7-1 8
10. Canton 6-3 5

Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Galena (3) 5-0 39
2. Okawville (1) 5-0 37
3. Mendon Unity 7-0 29
4. Neoga 5-0 27
4. Havana 6-0 27
6. Tuscola 8-0 17
7. Effingham St. Anthony 7-0 12
8. Orangeville 5-1 9
9. Brimfield 6-2 7
(tie) Christopher 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.

