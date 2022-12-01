Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Benet (4)
|5-1
|40
|2. Hersey
|6-1
|32
|3. Loyola
|4-1
|31
|4. Fremd
|6-0
|30
|5. Stevenson
|4-1
|20
|6. O’Fallon
|4-1
|16
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|6-0
|16
|8. Kenwood
|6-0
|12
|9. Geneva
|3-1
|8
|10. Lyons
|5-1
|7
Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Nazareth (4)
|5-0
|40
|2. Carmel
|5-1
|36
|3. Peoria Central
|6-0
|31
|4. Montini
|5-1
|29
|5. Washington
|5-0
|21
|6. Geneseo
|5-0
|19
|7. Deerfield
|6-0
|18
|8. Lincoln
|6-0
|10
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|7-0
|9
|10. Oak Forest
|3-2
|2
|(tie) Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|5-0
|2
|(tie) Rockford Boylan
|4-1
|2
Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (4)
|5-0
|40
|2. Fieldcrest
|7-0
|35
|3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|0-2
|33
|4. Stillman Valley
|7-0
|26
|5. Teutopolis
|3-1
|21
|6. Princeton
|5-0
|15
|(tie) Byron
|5-0
|15
|8. Paris
|5-0
|10
|9. Pana
|7-1
|8
|10. Canton
|6-3
|5
Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Galena (3)
|5-0
|39
|2. Okawville (1)
|5-0
|37
|3. Mendon Unity
|7-0
|29
|4. Neoga
|5-0
|27
|4. Havana
|6-0
|27
|6. Tuscola
|8-0
|17
|7. Effingham St. Anthony
|7-0
|12
|8. Orangeville
|5-1
|9
|9. Brimfield
|6-2
|7
|(tie) Christopher
|5-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.
