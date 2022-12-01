Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Joliet West (1) 2-1 37
2. Moline (3) 1-1 36
3. Kenwood 2-0 31
(tie) St. Rita 2-2 31
5. Whitney Young 2-1 24
6. Rolling Meadows 5-1 18
7. Brother Rice 5-0 15
8. Quincy 3-0 8
9. Evanston Township 4-0 7
10. Curie 4-1 3
(tie) Lisle (Benet Academy) 2-0 3

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3) 1-0 38
2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37
3. East St. Louis 4-0 30
4. Metamora 1-1 28
5. Hillcrest 4-0 25
6. St. Ignatius 4-0 21
7. Decatur MacArthur 4-0 14
8. Rock Island 4-0 10
9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4-1 6
10. Centralia 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. DePaul College Prep (4) 4-0 40
2. Fairbury Prairie Central 5-0 31
3. Princeton 5-0 30
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 29
5. Columbia 4-1 26
6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 4-1 24
7. Rockridge 3-1 13
8. Pinckneyville 1-0 9
9. Breese Central 4-0 5
10. Rockford Lutheran 3-2 4
(tie) Breese Mater Dei 1-0 4

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Augusta Southeastern (4) 2-0 40
2. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 33
3. Casey-Westfield 3-0 30
4. New Berlin 2-1 26
5. Winchester-West Central 0-0 18
6. North Clay 3-1 13
7. Fulton 3-2 11
8. South Beloit 4-1 10
9. Yorkville Christian 1-4 8
10. Scales Mound 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.

Associated Press