Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Joliet West (1)
|2-1
|37
|2. Moline (3)
|1-1
|36
|3. Kenwood
|2-0
|31
|(tie) St. Rita
|2-2
|31
|5. Whitney Young
|2-1
|24
|6. Rolling Meadows
|5-1
|18
|7. Brother Rice
|5-0
|15
|8. Quincy
|3-0
|8
|9. Evanston Township
|4-0
|7
|10. Curie
|4-1
|3
|(tie) Lisle (Benet Academy)
|2-0
|3
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(3)
|1-0
|38
|2. Simeon (1)
|1-0
|37
|3. East St. Louis
|4-0
|30
|4. Metamora
|1-1
|28
|5. Hillcrest
|4-0
|25
|6. St. Ignatius
|4-0
|21
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|4-0
|14
|8. Rock Island
|4-0
|10
|9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|4-1
|6
|10. Centralia
|3-0
|4
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. DePaul College Prep
|(4)
|4-0
|40
|2. Fairbury Prairie Central
|5-0
|31
|3. Princeton
|5-0
|30
|4. St. Joseph-Ogden
|2-0
|29
|5. Columbia
|4-1
|26
|6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|4-1
|24
|7. Rockridge
|3-1
|13
|8. Pinckneyville
|1-0
|9
|9. Breese Central
|4-0
|5
|10. Rockford Lutheran
|3-2
|4
|(tie) Breese Mater Dei
|1-0
|4
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Augusta Southeastern (4)
|2-0
|40
|2. Jacksonville Routt
|3-0
|33
|3. Casey-Westfield
|3-0
|30
|4. New Berlin
|2-1
|26
|5. Winchester-West Central
|0-0
|18
|6. North Clay
|3-1
|13
|7. Fulton
|3-2
|11
|8. South Beloit
|4-1
|10
|9. Yorkville Christian
|1-4
|8
|10. Scales Mound
|5-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.
|———