Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts 1. Joliet West (1) 2-1 37 2. Moline (3) 1-1 36 3. Kenwood 2-0 31 (tie) St. Rita 2-2 31 5. Whitney Young 2-1 24 6. Rolling Meadows 5-1 18 7. Brother Rice 5-0 15 8. Quincy 3-0 8 9. Evanston Township 4-0 7 10. Curie 4-1 3 (tie) Lisle (Benet Academy) 2-0 3

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3) 1-0 38 2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37 3. East St. Louis 4-0 30 4. Metamora 1-1 28 5. Hillcrest 4-0 25 6. St. Ignatius 4-0 21 7. Decatur MacArthur 4-0 14 8. Rock Island 4-0 10 9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4-1 6 10. Centralia 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts 1. DePaul College Prep (4) 4-0 40 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 5-0 31 3. Princeton 5-0 30 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 29 5. Columbia 4-1 26 6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 4-1 24 7. Rockridge 3-1 13 8. Pinckneyville 1-0 9 9. Breese Central 4-0 5 10. Rockford Lutheran 3-2 4 (tie) Breese Mater Dei 1-0 4

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A School W-L Pts 1. Augusta Southeastern (4) 2-0 40 2. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 33 3. Casey-Westfield 3-0 30 4. New Berlin 2-1 26 5. Winchester-West Central 0-0 18 6. North Clay 3-1 13 7. Fulton 3-2 11 8. South Beloit 4-1 10 9. Yorkville Christian 1-4 8 10. Scales Mound 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.