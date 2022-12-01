Golden State faces Chicago, seeks 9th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Anthony Lamb shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 4-7 in road games. Chicago is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 51.8% and averaging 31.4 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.6 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.