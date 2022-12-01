2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses

Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased.



It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.

“If the dog would be picked up by the dog warden, or another person, it would be able to get home safely.” Tina Huebner, the Muskingum County Auditor’s Chief Deputy said.



Dog licenses can be purchased December 1st through January 31st to avoid a penalty. You can purchase your dog license at the Auditor’s office, online at the Muskingum County Auditor’s website, or you can print and complete your application to mail out.

“If you would choose to mail your completed application, please enclose your check and a self addressed envelope. And then, our staff will return the dog tags to you by mail as well as the receipt.” Huebner stated.

For more information on purchasing your pup a license, or for any other questions, call the number below.

(740)455-7109