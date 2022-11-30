Zane State Gears Up for Spring Semester

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As fall semester winds down with finals and graduations, college administrators are gearing up for spring scheduling and admissions. Zane State Dean of Admissions Heather Shepherd announced additional certificate classes that will be added to their curriculum.

“Some of our really exciting opportunities to upskill are the Phlebotomy Certificate,” Shepherd said. “Phlebotomy allows you to draw blood and to run tests on that blood, and that is a one semester certificate. So in just 13 credits, that’s only three or four classes, they can earn a certificate that will make them more employable in a very in-demand field.”

Zane State is a community college that prides itself on offering affordable education aimed at jobs that are in the greatest demand. The college is accredited, which means that it is Pell eligible and offers multiple scholarships for those that qualify.

“Another certificate we have starting in January is our Integrated Manufacturing Technology Certificate. So that is going to allow students to get skills in machining and creating manufacturing parts. It’s a really creative area and it is booming right now. So in just two semesters and 19 credits, students can get a certificate that will make them immediately employable, with starting wages at as much as $59,000 per year,” Shepherd said.

Zane State is accepting admissions until January 8, and classes will begin January 17. For more information about the admission process and all the programs they offer, you can visit zanestate.edu.