Virus-hit England wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Virus-hit England won the toss and elected to bat in its first test in Pakistan in 17 years on Thursday.

England had to make a change in its playing XI at the last minute after wicketkeeper Ben Foakes couldn’t recover from viral infection that hit several players of the visiting team and had put the start of the first of the three-test series in doubt.

“A bit of illness rocking around the camp, but the lads are dead keen,” said England captain Ben Stokes, who was one of the England players affected by the virus. “The wicket looks like it will play nicely.”

The start of the test was only confirmed two hours ahead of the toss after the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that the England and Wales Cricket Board “has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first test will commence as per schedule today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”

In the absence of ill Foakes, Will Jacks will be making his test debut while Ollie Pope will be the wicketkeeper. Liam Livingstone is the other Englishman to make his debut as England look to continue its aggressive approach in the longer format of the game that has seen them beating New Zealand and South Africa at home.

Pakistan awarded test debuts to four players — fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali, legspinner Zahid Mahmood and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.

Rauf, a regular Pakistan white-ball player, was drafted in the playing XI after spearhead Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the series due to knee injury. Fast bowler Ali had impressed the selectors in the last two domestic first-class season with his long spells of seam bowling and edged out Mohammad Wasim.

Mahmood was surprisingly preferred over 24-year-old spinner Abrar Ahmed, after the leg-spinner recently finished the premier domestic first-class tournament as the highest wicket-taker with a rich haul of 43 wickets.

Teams:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

