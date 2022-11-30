United Way Aids Local Schools in Providing Mid-Year School Supplies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties has established itself in the community as a strong supporter of education, health and public assistance by funding programs that specialize in each of those areas. United Way of MPM Executive Director Meg Deedrick discussed how the organization is helping to fund two area school districts to provide for their students beyond the beginning of the school year.

“We’re partnering right now with East Muskingum and with Zanesville City Schools,” Deedrick said. “And what we wanted them to tell us was what needs do you have, and again, not surprisingly, it’s traditional school supplies, again those tools for success. But also, we can be very flexible. If a child doesn’t have a backpack, if a child doesn’t have a clean pair of clothes, if a child doesn’t have a warm winter coat, then it’s going to be very difficult for that student to learn.”

School administrators see the students’ needs first hand and have begun working with the United Way, who can help them fill a wider interpretation of those needs. Zanesville City Schools Assistant Superintendent Steve Foreman and East Muskingum School Director of Instructional Services Anne Troendly explained how their students benefit from the outreach of the United Way.

“This investment by the United Way into Zanesville City Schools will most certainly help us by filling our shelves again so that we can go further into the school year and not be at a deficit for items that are very much needed,” Foreman said.

“We also have students who need trapper-keepers, those supplies at this time of year, they need coats and even eye-glasses that they can’t afford and so we hope that these funds will be able to support those students in that regard,” Troendly said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the United Way of MPM has searched for more efficient and effective ways to benefit the community and both Zanesville City and East Muskingum School Districts are grateful for the support they have received from the United Way.