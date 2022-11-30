Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 65, Shepard 16
Armstrong 33, Covington, Ind. 28
Breese Central 41, Pinckneyville 26
Camanche, Iowa 45, West Carroll 40
Camp Point Central 38, Liberty 26
Carbondale 47, Centralia 43
Carrollton 45, Pittsfield 40
Chicago (Christ the King) 46, (Chicago ) Wolcott 14
Chicago (Disney II) 33, Foreman 29
Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 36
Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 31
DePaul College Prep 57, De La Salle 40
Decatur MacArthur 57, Chatham Glenwood 37
Dieterich 50, Oblong 19, 6OT
Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32
Edwardsville 55, Highland 54
Elk Grove 33, Hoffman Estates 27
Evanston Township 44, Maine South 40
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, LaSalle-Peru 45
Fremd 65, Rolling Meadows 26
Galena 68, Benton 43
Galesburg Christian High School 40, East Moline Christian 12
Galva 42, Midland 16
Geneva 52, Naperville North 51
Glenbard East 45, Bartlett 41
Glenbard North 56, Metea Valley 45
Glenbard West 66, Hinsdale Central 43
Grayslake Central 59, Woodstock 34
Greenville 59, Metro-East Lutheran 31
Hamilton County 61, Carmi White County 22
Hampshire 37, Burlington Central 20
Harrisburg 62, West Frankfort 41
Herscher 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 13
Highland Park 51, Maine East 21
Hinsdale Adventist Academy 56, Lombard (CPSA) 10
Hononegah 51, Machesney Park Harlem 21
Huntley 49, Prairie Ridge 19
Johnsburg 60, Grant 55
Joliet West 55, Plainfield Central 54
L.F. Academy 59, Woodlands Academy 16
Lake Forest 44, Warren Township 37
Latin 41, Regina 34
Lena-Winslow 54, Stockton 33
Lewistown 39, Macomb 38
Libertyville 61, Zion Benton 20
Lincoln Way West 40, Downers North 38
Lincoln-Way East 60, Oak Lawn Richards 24
Lyons 58, Proviso West 29
Maine West 62, Deerfield 30
Massac County 44, Carterville 39
Mather 37, Chicago Academy 28
Metamora 40, Bloomington 25
Mt. Zion 59, Charleston 24
Nazareth 55, Kankakee 29
New Trier 47, Niles West 35
Normal Community 71, Bartonville (Limestone) 30
O’Fallon 64, Freeburg 43
Okawville 58, Woodlawn 21
Orangeville 54, Ashton-Franklin Center 19
Pana 65, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 53
Parkview Christian Academy 48, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37, Hoopeston 24
Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41
Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54
Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51
Prospect 52, Palatine 35
Raby 36, Chicago (Intrinsic) 35
Rich Township 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31
Rickover Naval 35, Chicago (Ogden International) 23
River Forest Trinity 61, Fenwick 37
Rochester 68, Springfield Lanphier 11
Rockford Auburn 56, Freeport 38
Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere North 23
Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford Jefferson 55
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 20
Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20
South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26
Southland 31, Harvey Thornton 28
Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42
St. Charles East 55, Waubonsie Valley 54
St. Charles North 60, Wheaton Warrenville South 30
St. Laurence 41, Rosary 26
Stevenson 64, Waukegan 31
Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 32
Thornton Fractional South 66, Crete-Monee 45
Vernon Hills 63, Niles North 32
Waterloo 60, Red Bud 20
Waterloo Gibault 50, Chester 44
Watseka (coop) 60, Dwight 34
West Chicago 40, Streamwood 23
Westminster Christian 33, Indian Creek 31
Williamsville 33, Litchfield 31
Willows 48, North Shore Country Day 42
Winnebago 52, Kaneland 31
Woodstock Marian 45, Wauconda 37
York 77, OPRF 31
Yorkville Christian 63, Schaumburg Christian 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Streator vs. Henry, ccd.
Unity Christian vs. LeMars, Iowa, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/