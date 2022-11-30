Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 52, Cumberland 43

Athens 60, Havana 46

Auburn 62, Carlinville 32

Aurora Math-Science 43, Crossroads Christian Academy 38

Bartlett 58, Geneva 55

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Madison 58

Benton 64, Anna-Jonesboro 57

Blue Ridge 64, DeLand-Weldon 22

Bluford Webber 71, Edwards County 47

Bolingbrook 77, St. Charles North 52

Brother Rice 81, Morgan Park 47

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Arcola 36

Centralia Christ Our Rock 61, Wayne City 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 49, Buffalo Tri-City 41

Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 51, Parkview Christian Academy 47

Chatham Glenwood 57, Decatur MacArthur 37

Chicago ( SSICP) 54, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 33

Chicago (Butler) 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 44

Chicago (Comer) 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 55

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49, Hancock 38

Chicago Ag Science 46, Schurz 33

Chicago Little Village 80, Kelly 3

Clinton 58, Stanford Olympia 50

De La Salle 63, Bosco, Ind. 61

DeKalb 56, Glenbard West 54

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Macon Meridian 54

Decatur St. Teresa 61, Tri-Valley 30

Dixon 59, Kewanee 42

Donovan 76, Kankakee Grace Christian 29

Elmwood Park 66, CICS-Northtown 37

Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Dwight 53

Farina South Central 67, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 58

Farmington 76, Tremont 71

Flora 38, Okawville 29

Forreston 57, Pearl City 48

Fulton 51, Freeport (Aquin) 39

Gardner-South Wilmington 68, St. Anne 39

Gillespie 49, Mount Olive 40

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Colfax Ridgeview 34

Glenbard North 80, Streamwood 31

Glenbard South 54, Hinsdale South 49

Goreville 69, Hardin County 50

Grant Park 67, Illinois Lutheran 33

Grayville 82, Red Hill 58

Harvest Christian Academy 62, St. Edward 52

Heritage 65, Urbana University 45

Hersey 64, Maine South 49

Heyworth 48, Maroa-Forsyth 34

Hillsboro 57, Woodlawn 45

Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Westminster Christian 26

Illini West (Carthage) 66, Abingdon 44

Johnston City 45, Hamilton County 41

Joliet Catholic 54, Aurora Central Catholic 39

Joliet West 93, Plainfield Central 56

Kaneland 52, West Chicago 32

Kankakee (McNamara) 55, Peotone 40

LaSalle-Peru 58, Hall 36

Lake View 78, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 24

Lake Zurich 50, Prospect 45

Lakes Community 48, Vernon Hills 41

Lawrenceville 66, Paris 53

LeRoy 46, Argenta-Oreana 39

Lemont 68, Sandburg 43

Leo 56, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 24

Lindblom 83, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 53

Lockport 69, Thornridge 47

Lowpoint-Washburn 59, Greenview 49

Macomb 64, Geneseo 21

Manley 73, Providence-St. Mel 62

Maria 71, Harlan 63

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 64, Carmel 49

Marissa/Coulterville 64, Elverado 34

Marmion 65, IC Catholic 39

Metea Valley 71, Aurora (East) 50

Midland 65, Galva 28

Momence 47, Clifton Central 36

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 42

Monticello 48, Riverton 35

Mt. Pulaski 41, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Naperville Central 96, Glenbard East 88

Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 54

Nazareth 38, St. Patrick 31

Neoga 61, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 42

New Athens 53, McGivney Catholic High School 46

Newton 65, Salem 49

Niles West 60, Highland Park 44

Normal University 60, Evergreen Park 53

North Boone 54, Marengo 32

North Clay 53, Effingham St. Anthony 49

Oak Lawn Community 58, Chicago Christian 28

Oregon 65, Ashton-Franklin Center 61

Oswego East 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Ottawa Marquette 72, St. Bede 38

Pana 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 30

Pecatonica 77, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 68

Piasa Southwestern 52, Carrollton 48

Pittsfield 43, Mendon Unity 32

Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54

Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51

Pleasant Plains 79, Springfield Calvary 42

Pontiac 71, El Paso-Gridley 54

Princeton 57, Rock Island Alleman 20

Providence 56, Reavis 33

Quad Cities 48, Rivermont, Iowa 47

Rich Township 52, Fenwick 50

Richwoods 57, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Rolling Meadows 68, Glenbrook South 55

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Jacksonville 29

Scales Mound 56, Shullsburg, Wis. 31

Seneca 64, Morris 37

Simeon 67, Thornwood 36

South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

South County 54, Edinburg (Coop) BK 26

Sparta 81, Waltonville 74

Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42

Springfield Lanphier 66, Rochester 47

Stagg 48, Tinley Park 47

Staunton 44, Roxana 24

Sterling 85, Rock Falls 55

Taft 73, Maine West 49

Thornton Fractional North 74, Oak Lawn Richards 65

Tolono Unity 55, Bismarck-Henning 46

Trenton Wesclin 60, Waterloo 35

Triad 54, Columbia 39

Tuscola 71, Villa Grove/Heritage 18

Watseka (coop) 36, Georgetown La Salette 28

Williams Bay, Wis. 56, Richmond-Burton 48

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 52, Sullivan 42

Woodland 60, DePue 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

