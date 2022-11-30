Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra – Holiday Concert

A festive way to get the Christmas season started is attending the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s Holliday concert.



This family friendly holiday concert has been a tradition for the Ohio Symphony Orchestra for the last 22 years. The musical group of 55 has been practicing since October and can’t wait to share their hard work and Christmas cheer with everybody who attends.

“It’s just a fun concert. I mean we have great music, great musicians, the audience is fun, everybody has a good time,” Music Director and Conductor Dr. Laura E. Schumann said. “Kids love this and it’s just the best way to bring in the holiday spirit.” Schumann stated.



The holiday concert will take place December first at the Secrest Auditorium and Music Hall in Zanesville. Tickets are free and are available to pick up at the Secrest Auditorium or the Muskingum County Library. It is asked that you bring a non-perishable food item. All food items will be greatly appreciated and donated to Christ Table.

“We ask that you bring a non-perishable food donation because we share that with those in need at this time of year. This is our gift to the community. ” Schumann said.

For more information, visit the link below.

Secrest Auditorium and Music Hall – Events – Southeastern Ohio – Zanesville – Performance