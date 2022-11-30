Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes’ 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers’ 3-1 win against the New York Islanders.

Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home games and 7-6-3 overall. The Flyers are 7-1-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay is 9-6-1 overall and 6-5-0 in road games. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 77 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 3-2. Hayes scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes has scored six goals with 16 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back), Tony DeAngelo: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.