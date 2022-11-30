Local Students Participate in Discover Theatre Day



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Muskingum University Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honorary and the Friends of Secrest hosted their Discover Theatre Day workshop.

Local students were able to learn more about, and discover the ins and outs of theatre.



The free workshop was held Tuesday evening for kids between the ages of 5 and 18 years old

Students from Muskingum University shared their love an passion for the theatre with kids in attendance through a handful of different hands-on activities.



“We’ve always wanted to be really in touch with the community and so we just wanted to be able to promote theatre in general. You could always do community theatre, get involved as possible. We just want to help kids get excited about theatre because there’s always people that are going to be leaving theatre where more people can come in,” Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honorary student Ava Hayslip.



Kids had the opportunity to try their hand at playbill and puppet making, learn about lighting and it’s role in theatre, and were even able to do a little improv.

Ava Hayslip, one of the Muskingum University students helping out at the event says it was great to be a part of the evening which was a fun way to peak kids’ interest in something she’s so passionate about.



“It means a lot to me because that’s how I got into theatre when I was a kid was I went to workshop very similar to this and it got me really excited about being creative and having fun and working as a team with other people around me to just be able to create one whole big project in the end,” Hayslip said.



All activities at the workshop allowed students to lean and explore while getting more in touch with acting and the theatre community.

For more information about Alpha Psi Omega and all they do, visit http://alphapsiomega.org