The Ohio Department of Transportation said a Wednesday afternoon accident has closed a portion of Interstate 70.

I-70 east is closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of a crash. The left lane of I-70 west is blocked at Underwood Street as well.

Traffic is currently being routed from I-70 into downtown Zanesville. As a result Main Street will remain open until 6pm, when the Storybook Christmas Parade begins.