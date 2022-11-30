Girl’s Basketball Scores 11/30/22

MEADOWBROOK 34 WEST MUSKINGUM 40

Lady Tornadoes improve to 2-1 on the season and pick up their first MVL win of the year!

Taylor Spung lead the way with 12 points

JOHN GLENN 48 TRI-VALLEY 49

The Scotties win a nail-biter in Dresden. Little Muskies fall to 1-2 on the year. Scotties will be at Philo on Saturday at 1 p.m.

PHILO 29 SHERIDAN 60

The Generals remain undefeated with a 31 point victory over Philo. Sheridan picking up right where they left off last season.

NEW LEXINGTON 55 MORGAN 17

Panthers stay hot winning their first 3 games of the season. The Raiders are now 1-3 on the year.

COSHOCTON 50 RIVER VIEW 54

Lady Bears even record at 2-2. Lily Yoder with 10 second-half points for RV. Savannah Bartlett with 23 to lead all scorers for Coshocton.