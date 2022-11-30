ArtCoz December Artist & Musician of the Month



ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Artist Colony of Zanesville has selected their artist and musician of the month for December.

Samantha Dennis, owner of the Forget Me Not Shop was chosen as the artist of the month, while local guitarist Randy Lee Six was named musician of the month.



Dennis’s work is comprised of repurposed pieces, from signs and home decor to cups and mugs.

Inspired by her passion for giving new life to antiques, she displays and sells her art at her shop in downtown Zanesville, whose name is inspired by her love for antiques and her parents’ wedding flower and is honored to be selected this month.



“I feel very lucky. I’m very thankful for the artist colony. I feel like they do a lot for the downtown and the community and all that stuff. I really am glad that Kristen asked us to be a part of the artist colony,” Dennis said.



Also inspired by family, along with his childhood here in Muskingum County, musician of the month Randy Lee Six has that, along with his love of blues music and on full display when he performs.

He says he’s seen first hand how important it is to not take anything for granted, pouring that inspiration into his music as well and tells us he can’t wait to perform at the First Friday Artwalk.



“I kind of take things in through a filter of my own and then kind of just push it out however I see fit so, I’m really big into blues. I mean, I listen to a lot of different music, but what I listen to, it normally comes out blues sounding.

I’m very proud of being the musician of the month and I’m beyond stoked,” Six told us.



You can catch Six playing at the Kristen Brown Art Studio, located at 605 Market Street in downtown Zanesville, this Friday during the artwalk.

Dennis’ shop, at 530 Main Street, will also be open until 7 PM for Friday’s artwalk, along with extended winter hours: Wednesday-Saturday: 10 AM-6 PM and Sunday: 12 PM-4 PM.