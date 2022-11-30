AP sources: West Virginia hiring North Texas’ Baker as AD

West Virginia is hiring North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new AD, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of a contract were still being finalized, but an official announcement from the school was expected later Wednesday.

Baker has been at North Texas since 2016 and Mean Green athletic programs have won 17 conference and division titles since he took over. The football teams plays for the Conference USA championship on Friday at No. 23 UTSA.

The Oklahoma native previously worked at Memphis and Missouri.

He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired earlier this month, and will immediately face a decision on whether to retain fourth-year football coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers just finished a 5-7 season.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

