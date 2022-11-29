Zanesville Girls Basketball

ZANESVILLE, OH-Start off in the first quarter Panthers on the move Cassie Orr finds a trailing Peyton Robey and she nails the mid range jumper.

Couple possessions later it’s jada Seyfried is open on the wing and she drains the 3 pointer.

Now the Blue Devils defense locking in it’s a steal and then passed up ahead to Rylee McCuen and she gets the left hand lay up to go.

Defense showing up again and it’s a steal again for the Blue Devils and it’s the same result McCuen up ahead and she takes it all the way for the tough lay up.

Panthers trying to respond and Robey puts it up and in for some momentum.

Now Zanesville on the attack ball Sowers falls but she still finds of course McCuen for the lay up she would get 3 straight buckets for Zanesville..

But she wasn’t done here she is again open on the wing and she shows off the range for 3 she was on one tonight.

And to just keep it going it’s Draughn showing off some moves and pulling up for the floater the blue Devils were on a roll and would cruise to victory over Licking Valley 56-28.