ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has put an emphasis on drawing people downtown to promote the businesses, architecture and ambiance that the cityscape has to offer. 2022 will wind down with a Christmas season full of events that will begin with an evening parade that will showcase the lighting and night-time atmosphere.

City of Zanesville Community Development Administrator Stephanie Winland discussed Wednesday’s Storybook Christmas parade and the events that will follow.

“The Storybook Christmas kicks off in November, November 30th we’re welcoming Santa Claus to town,” Winland said. “It’s the first event that kicks off a month-long worth of Christmas celebration. And we’re very excited that we will have Santa at the end of our parade. He will then travel, and then he’ll end at Secrest Auditorium at the Santa Claus house, and then he will be available to meet with children.”

The parade will begin when the city flips the switch to illuminate the county courthouse and streetlight Christmas decorations. Winland recommends sidewalks near the courthouse as the best place for spectators to experience all of the festivities.

The parade will begin at Fifth and Shinnick Streets and turn on to Main Street before turning onto Fourth Street at the courthouse on its way back toward Shinnick.

“Traffic will be affected,” Winland said. “We have message signs that are coming up today so we can get some advanced notice to folks about some of the changes. Starting at 5 p.m. the Fifth Street exit will be closed as well as Sixth and Market, Sixth and Main, and Third and Market. We worked with the Zanesville city police department to create a detour route and detour signs will also be up.”

The parade will air 6 p.m. Wednesday, on WHIZ-TV in place of the newscast. For more information about the Storybook Christmas events that will be taking place you can visit https://www.visitzanesville.com/Storybook-Christmas/.