Money Awarded for School Security Upgrades

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs162

Just over 700 K-12 grade schools in 57 counties will shared in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program.

In our area Crooksville School District was awarded $300,000 for its elementary, middle and high school. Maysville will see $100,000 for their pre-school and Northern Local $500,000 for its three elementary schools, middle and high school.

The schools can use the funds for physical security expenses such as cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

The grants are supported by federal pandemic relief funding from the American Rescue Plan.

