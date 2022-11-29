Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 52, Evanston Roycemore 20

Anna-Jonesboro 65, Hardin County 42

Arcola 63, Urbana University 45

Aurora Math-Science 50, Mooseheart 25

Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41

Benton 60, Johnston City 34

Carlyle 36, Greenville 32

Carmi White County 63, Du Quoin 52

Carterville 75, Steeleville 48

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 85, Chicago (Golder) 60

Chicago (Jones) 77, Juarez 30

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 57, DuSable 25

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 44

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 72, Northside Prep 56

Chicago Academy 54, Collins Academy 32

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 83, Chicago King 48

Cissna Park 38, Georgetown La Salette 22

Danville Schlarman 58, ALAH 34

Durand 64, Milledgeville 59

Fithian Oakwood 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48

Galatia 67, Gallatin County 58

Hamilton County 54, Goreville 46

Herrin 72, Cairo 23

Hoffman Estates 78, Schaumburg Christian 23

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 57, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 42

Kankakee 97, Chicago (Butler) 45

Lanark Eastland 51, Dakota 50

Leo 63, Bowen 26

Lombard (CPSA) 60, Horizon Science-Southwest 11

Lovejoy 62, Harrisburg 59

Manley 56, Chicago North Grand 38

Maryville Christian 59, Lebanon 28

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Camp Point Central 44

Murphysboro 52, Chester 36

Normal Community 66, Bloomington 39

Normal West 83, Bloomington Central Catholic 73

Pinckneyville 55, Nokomis 32

Plainfield South 73, Crete-Monee 45

Pope County 57, Agape Christian 50

Quad Cities 71, Morning Star, Iowa 35

Red Bud 57, Trico 34

Ridgewood 58, Grayslake North 54

Roxana 57, Calhoun 41

Stockton 51, Orangeville 35

Von Steuben 61, Chicago Roosevelt 32

Westinghouse 75, Chicago (Ogden International) 45

