Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 52, Evanston Roycemore 20
Anna-Jonesboro 65, Hardin County 42
Arcola 63, Urbana University 45
Aurora Math-Science 50, Mooseheart 25
Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41
Benton 60, Johnston City 34
Carlyle 36, Greenville 32
Carmi White County 63, Du Quoin 52
Carterville 75, Steeleville 48
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 85, Chicago (Golder) 60
Chicago (Jones) 77, Juarez 30
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 57, DuSable 25
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 44
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 72, Northside Prep 56
Chicago Academy 54, Collins Academy 32
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 83, Chicago King 48
Cissna Park 38, Georgetown La Salette 22
Danville Schlarman 58, ALAH 34
Durand 64, Milledgeville 59
Fithian Oakwood 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Galatia 67, Gallatin County 58
Hamilton County 54, Goreville 46
Herrin 72, Cairo 23
Hoffman Estates 78, Schaumburg Christian 23
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 57, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 42
Kankakee 97, Chicago (Butler) 45
Lanark Eastland 51, Dakota 50
Leo 63, Bowen 26
Lombard (CPSA) 60, Horizon Science-Southwest 11
Lovejoy 62, Harrisburg 59
Manley 56, Chicago North Grand 38
Maryville Christian 59, Lebanon 28
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Camp Point Central 44
Murphysboro 52, Chester 36
Normal Community 66, Bloomington 39
Normal West 83, Bloomington Central Catholic 73
Pinckneyville 55, Nokomis 32
Plainfield South 73, Crete-Monee 45
Pope County 57, Agape Christian 50
Quad Cities 71, Morning Star, Iowa 35
Red Bud 57, Trico 34
Ridgewood 58, Grayslake North 54
Roxana 57, Calhoun 41
Stockton 51, Orangeville 35
Von Steuben 61, Chicago Roosevelt 32
Westinghouse 75, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/