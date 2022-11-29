Dog of The Week: Meet Spike

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves playing outside and is very hyper and energetic. Meet Spike, he’s a two-year-old French and American Bulldog who loves playing with dogs, cats and kids, rides well in the car and has energy like an energizer battery.

Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that Spike would fit in with a family that’s more active.

“He would be into a family where it be maybe someone that would be more active, someone who will be able to walk him every day with his age. He’d do best in the house and out of the house as long as he was being able to be exercised and so forth.”

McQuaid also spoke about how people can help volunteer and donate to the Canine Adoption Center.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and fosters and even if you’re not able to do that, you can also donate something it’s simple as a jar of peanut butter, a kong that you can buy at the pet store, that’s something we fill up every day and it keeps them occupied in our kettles.”

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Spike or any other dog at the Canine Adoption Center, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Muskingum-County-K-9-Adoption-Center/.