Demolition Begins on Mosaic Tile Building

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community leaders, including Zanesville Mayor don mason gathered just outside the long abandoned Mosaic Tile building for the official ‘building breaking’ early this afternoon.

And as they took sledgehammers to a pile of concrete blocks from the building, it was a welcome sight to those who have fought to make today possible.

After countless hurdles and plenty of time spent wondering if this day would ever come, the Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief as they got the ball rolling on the building’s demolition.



” The stars aligned. We had a lot of good people working on this the whole way through. A little bit under two years and we got to the point where we can actually make some difference around here. So we’re happy about it.

We’re excited to get started on it and they’re ready to get started,” Muskingum County Land Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Andy Roberts said.



SAFECO Environmental will now begin hazardous abatement of the building and surrounding area as start selective demolition of buildings found to not contain hazardous materials

They’ll also take over the cleaning up of the building where the previous owners left off, giving the city a fresh slate to begin work and improvements on.



“It’s rewarding for us to see a nuisance on a community and being the first step forward to creating a new path and a better path and you know, ultimately a better environment,” SAFECO Operations Manager Anthony Jordan told us.



Plans for use of the area after demolition are still to be determined, but mclrc hopes finally taking care of the building which has been a blight on the city for so many years will have a positive impact on the community.