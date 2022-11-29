Bishop Rosecrans Start Season on Fire

ZANESVILLE, OH-In the first it’s Grady Labishak pushing it in transition putting on the moves and finishing with a tough lay up.

Skip to later on Brendan Bernath finds a open James Goggin for a corner triple and he splashes it 9-2 Bishops.

Grove city coming right back Timlin driving base line puts it up puts it in count it and the foul.

Bishops moving the rock around and it finds its way to a running Weston Hartman and he pulls it from deep hand in his face and he nails it.

Next possession Bernath finds a cutting Hartman under the basket and he takes the contact and 1 bishops up 7.

After a Rosecrans miss Daniels grabs the board and Bernath joins in on the action and he drains the triple Rosecrans had the range all night.

Grove City would keep fighting here is Taylor hitting the 3 pointer to put them down 10.

But it wasn’t enough with the shooting barrage this time it’s Grady Labishak knocking it down. He would lead the team in scoring with 24 points and Bernath would score a career high 23 points to add to it, as the bishops won 65-47.