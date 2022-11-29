7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Tuesday, November 29 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Breezy. High 54°

Tonight: Showers/ Possible Storms. Windy. Low 42°

Wednesday: Showers/ Possible Storms. Gusty. Very Warm. High 58°

DISCUSSION:   

More warmth and wind will be with us tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs back into the mid fifties. 

Scattered showers and storm chances return to the region for the overnight, primarily after midnight. It will be very windy with gusts up to 35mph. We will also be quite warm, wit highs back into the upper fifties to near sixty.

Scattered showers return to the region for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be back into the upper fifties.

Cold and dry conditions will follow the rain on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs back to the mid thirties.

Warmer conditions will be with us for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs back into the upper forties.

More clouds will be with us to start off the weekend on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs into the lower fifties. 

We’ll be drier on Sunday before more rain moves in on Monday to start off the new work week.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

Anthony Codispoti
