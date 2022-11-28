Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time.



The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville.

Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive in marked lanes and a signal violation. During the investigation, it was found that Morozowsky was impaired by alcohol.

Charges have been filed with the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.