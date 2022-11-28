Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:00am-4:00pm – affected roads will be Hamby Hill Rd, Schoolhouse Rd, Canal Rd, Dillon Falls Rd, and Kopchak Rd.

Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 9:00am-2:00pm; affected roads will be Okey Rd and Moxadarla Rd.

Please plan your routes accordingly.