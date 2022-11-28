Seussified Christmas Show Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas is a special time of year when gifts are given, stories are shared and children make memories that they can share with the next generation. Muskingum County Library System Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an event that will bring a Dr. Seuss themed Christmas show to the children of Zanesville.

“This is a Seussified Christmas Carol,” Shaw said. “The touring company that is coming to put on the show for us is the TCT On tour, which is a division of the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati. We’ve brought them here to the library before and they always do a great job, so we’re excited to bring them to the bigger stage at Secrest.”

The free event is sponsored by the library, Friends of Secrest, Visit Zanesville and Dollar General. The show will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, and will hand out free children’s books to the first 500 kids that arrive.

The library holds programs year-round that encourages literacy and the Christmas show will coincide with their Winter Reading Program.

“Our super-fun, awesome reading program. It’s a lot like Summer Reading but it happens in the winter. It kicks off December first and goes through the end of January. There are opportunities for prizes, just like during Summer Reading. We’re even giving away another Nintendo Switch, like we do during Summer Reading. So definitely get on Beanstack or stop by your local library branch to get ready and signed up for Beanstack and ready to go on Winter Reading when it starts December first,” Shaw said.

To learn more about the Christmas show and the Winter Reading Program the library has to offer you can visit muskingumlibrary.org.