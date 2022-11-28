Online Holiday Shopping Safety



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Monday marked Cyber Monday and many took the deal-filled day to get some of their holiday shopping done online.

However, with online shopping and sales just a click away, comes certain risks, so Zane State College Professor of Cyber Security Barbara Miller has some tips to keep your cyber shopping secure throughout the holiday season and beyond.



One of the first things she recommends is not using your debit card when making online purchases since it’s linked directly to your bank account, instead you should use a credit card, or other payment methods like PayPal or Venmo.

It’s also important to ensure you are shopping on a secure site by checking for https at the beginning of the site address, as well as doing regular updates.

“This one should be simple, but a lot of people don’t do it. Update your computer software, update your cellphone operating systems. Do all of that. Those companies that you have, whether it’s Apple or Microsoft, or Google or any of those, are updating that software on a really regular basis to make sure that we’re safe online and right now it’s usually those security fixes. So be aware of that, update that, and take care of that,” Miller advised.



Another big threat is scams, from realistic looking emails with sales almost too good to be true and ads as you scroll through from unfamiliar sites and stores.

Miller says you should never click on links or emails just because they pop up or seem legitimate and always double check familiar website links before clicking on them.



“Know where you’re going. Know what you’re looking for. Definitely look for the signs that it’s https, make sure you’re at amazon.com, not amazon spelled with an e and an o, or something, because that’s how they trick you into doing that. Don’t open an email from someone that you don’t know, don’t open one from a customer or a business that you haven’t done business with or would not be regularly emailing you,” she said.



She also reccomends updating your passwords and not utilizing free wifi, which is open to anyone and makes it easier to hack and steal information from your phone or laptop.

And when in doubt, if a deal seems too good to be true, or an email or message seems fishy, it’s more than likely is a scam, for more information and tips, visit https://staysafeonline.org/resources/online-shopping/