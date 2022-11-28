Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 78, Dieterich 54

Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 37

Arthur Christian 45, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 39

Bethalto Civic Memorial 73, Mascoutah 64

Bowen 39, Tilden 24

Brimfield 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46

Bureau Valley 43, Mendota 37

Calvary Christian Academy 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 40

Canton 53, Macomb 46

Carrollton 49, Carlinville 40

Centralia Christ Our Rock 58, Metro-East Lutheran 36

Chicago (Butler) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 5

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Little Village 25

Christopher 54, Anna-Jonesboro 20

Clinton 49, Tolono Unity 40

Colfax Ridgeview 42, Blue Ridge 19

Cullom Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 66, LeRoy 29

Donovan 49, Kankakee Grace Christian 46

Effingham St. Anthony 69, Okaw Valley 17

Elmwood 42, Midwest Central 19

Fairbury Prairie Central 46, Stanford Olympia 43

Fieldcrest 47, Heyworth 22

Forreston 43, Dakota 25

Galva 46, Henry 12

Gardner-South Wilmington 44, Grant Park 29

Gillespie 68, Mount Olive 29

Granite City 54, Cahokia 40

Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Concord (Triopia) 29

Hall 52, St. Bede 33

Havana 42, Athens 17

Herscher 40, Reed-Custer 27

Highland 60, Waterloo 54

Hinsdale Adventist Academy 86, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 18

Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 48

Illini Central 54, Macon Meridian 44

Illini West (Carthage) 53, Hamilton 39

Julian 42, Maria 24

Lanark Eastland 40, Freeport (Aquin) 31

Lena-Winslow 56, Warren 29

Liberty Christian, Mo. 71, Mississippi Valley Christian 39

Lincoln Way Central 55, Lockport 47

Lisle 43, Streator 31

Manteno 55, Wilmington 40

Marist 67, Rockford Guilford 36

McGivney Catholic High School 62, Maryville Christian 11

Momence 32, Beecher 30

Monmouth-Roseville 71, Riverdale 25

Monticello 35, Urbana 23

Morgan Park Academy 49, Francis Parker 22

Mounds Meridian 56, Bluford Webber 48

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Camp Point Central 37

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 51, Springfield Lutheran 27

Niles West 53, Zion Benton 44

Nokomis 50, Greenville 40

OPH 43, Red Hill 28

Oneida (ROWVA) 51, Farmington 40

Ottawa 51, Serena 34

Pana 67, Shelbyville 37

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Bismarck-Henning 36

Peoria (H.S.) 90, Peoria Manual 22

Peotone 63, Coal City 25

Pleasant Plains 54, Mt. Pulaski 49

Princeton 38, Sandwich 29

Quad Cities 46, Morning Star, Iowa 32

Quincy Notre Dame 73, Barry (Western) 29

Raymond Lincolnwood 56, North Greene 13

Rock Island Alleman 40, Rock Falls 28

Rockford Jefferson 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49

Rockridge 31, Orion 28

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40, Riverton 35

Seneca 36, Putnam County 27

Stagg 46, Shepard 31

Trenton Wesclin 55, Chester 42

Triad 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48

Von Steuben 63, Chicago (Intrinsic) 5

Woodstock Marian 51, Wheaton Academy 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christopher vs. Trico, ccd.

Pope County vs. Joppa, ccd.

Staunton vs. Calhoun, ccd.

