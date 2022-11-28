Monday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowen 39, Tilden 24

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Little Village 25

Cullom Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12

Donovan 49, Kankakee Grace Christian 46

Galva 46, Henry 12

Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 48

Lena-Winslow 56, Warren 29

Liberty Christian, Mo. 71, Mississippi Valley Christian 39

Morgan Park Academy 49, Francis Parker 22

Peoria (H.S.) 90, Peoria Manual 22

Quincy Notre Dame 73, Barry (Western) 29

Raymond Lincolnwood 56, North Greene 13

Von Steuben 63, Chicago (Intrinsic) 5

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christopher vs. Trico, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

