Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowen 39, Tilden 24
Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Little Village 25
Cullom Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12
Donovan 49, Kankakee Grace Christian 46
Galva 46, Henry 12
Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 48
Lena-Winslow 56, Warren 29
Liberty Christian, Mo. 71, Mississippi Valley Christian 39
Morgan Park Academy 49, Francis Parker 22
Peoria (H.S.) 90, Peoria Manual 22
Quincy Notre Dame 73, Barry (Western) 29
Raymond Lincolnwood 56, North Greene 13
Von Steuben 63, Chicago (Intrinsic) 5
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christopher vs. Trico, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/