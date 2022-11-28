Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 7-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 11.6.

The Cavaliers are 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.2 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 108-105 in their last matchup on Oct. 19. Siakam led the Raptors with 23 points, and Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Mitchell is averaging 30.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Justin Champagnie: day to day (back), Dalano Banton: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Pascal Siakam: day to day (adductor), Scottie Barnes: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (illness), Caris LeVert: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.