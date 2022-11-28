Local Teachers Receive Scholarship



ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Community Foundation awarded scholarships to two local teachers this morning.

Amanda Pollock from John McIntire Elementary and Cadelee Bankes from Maysville High School received the Miss Olaf and Miss Olga Hanson scholarship.



Awarded to students pursuing their undergrad, masters, or doctorate in education, the annual scholarship honors the memory of Olaf, who spent nearly a decade teaching at Frazeysburg Elementary, as well as her sister Olga.

However, Pollock and Bankes didn’t just receive the scholarship, they were able to take home a very special memento of Olaf’s.



Olaf wore pins from everywhere. When she travelled, she bought pins. That was the only jewelry that she ever wore and we felt it was a nice way for the recipient of the scholarship to have a little token of her memory.

For me, it’s the wonderful memories of Olaf who was a close friend and I like to honor her memory in this way, ” Miss Olaf and Miss Olga Hanson Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Dr. Vicki Whitacre said.



Applications were open to anyone residing in Muskingum County, regardless of the college or university attended.

Both women say they are honored to be awarded the scholarship for their continued educations and look to carry on the legacies of Olaf and Olga.





“I feel deeply honored to receive this scholarship. Especially now, knowing Olga and Olaf’s history with education. So it’s a special honor to receive this. Just to carry on her legacy in education,” Bankes said.

“I’ve always considered myself a lifelong learner so I want to get my masters in instructional design with technology so I can design instruction, either K through 12 or at a university level to keep kids motivated and just be themselves and make a huge difference in their community as well,” Pollock told us.

Bankes adds she is working on her Masters Degree in Biology and looks forward to continuing her work at Maysville High School.

For more information on this scholarship or any others available through MCCF, visit http://mccf.org/scholarshipcentral