Forbes puts up 26 in Tulane’s 75-60 win against UL Monroe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes’ 26 points helped Tulane defeat UL Monroe 75-60 on Monday night.

Forbes also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Green Wave (5-2). Jalen Cook added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (2-6) with 14 points and two steals. Victor Baffuto added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UL Monroe. Jamari Blackmon also had nine points and eight assists.

