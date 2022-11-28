Deer Season Generates Local Revenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has its share of Whitetail Deer that may seem useless to many people but some enjoy the hunt, others make a living processing the meat and the needy can benefit by the generosity of hunters who donate some of their meat to charity.

Phillips Meat Processing Owner Dale Phillips discussed how his family started their business in 1974 and explained how processing venison benefits others.

“My Parents started it and it was something I grew up with as a child, it comes pretty natural to me and all my siblings, you know have done it too, so,” Phillips said. “We’ve been doing deer since 1999, it’s one of our staple things and developed a lot of friendships over the years by doing those deer.”

Phillips noted that any deer brought in to be processed must be field dressed and properly tagged.

Hunters can benefit from quick refrigeration as well as skinning and butchering in a clean environment, then having the meat processed into cuts, snack-sticks, bologna, sausages and/or deer dogs.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources partners with an organization called Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry which allows hunters an option to donate meat to the less fortunate.

“We’re in a program called Hunters Feed the Hungry and it’s a great program,” Phillips said. “The hunter brings in a deer and says he wants to donate to that program, we cut it and grind it and send it to Christ’s Table or any other organization that is in need of that.”

Phillips Meat Processing can be found online and for more information about donating venison you can visit ohiodnr.gov.