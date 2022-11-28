Deer-Gun Season Begins Today

A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The weeklong gun season opens to all hunters Monday and continues until Sunday, December 4. The deer gun weekend is December 17-18.

Last deer gun season over 87,000 deer were harvested with Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Muskingum, Knox and Ashtabula counties reporting the most deer checked in.

During the gun seasons, Ohio hunters will need an either-sex permit, unless exempted, available at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, and at license vendors.

The free Hunt Fish OH mobile app can be downloaded from the app store to conveniently purchase fishing and hunting licenses, check game, view wildlife area maps and much more.

Users can access the Division of Wildlife’s online system to check harvested deer while out in the field, even without a wi-fi connection.

Hunters interested in tracking the season’s harvest can view weekly deer harvest reports at wildohio.gov