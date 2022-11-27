Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas is 9-1-1 on the road and 13-4-0 overall. The Golden Knights have a 10-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams match up Monday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored seven goals with 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has scored 10 goals with five assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: day to day (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.