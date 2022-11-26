Update: Licking County Shooting

Nichole Hannahs

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting.

The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One of the suspects, 30-year-old Tiffany Hannah of Newark and the vehicle were located at Dillon Dam by Park Rangers.

At around 3AM, the second suspect 29-year-old Julian Morris of Buckeye Lake was located by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Blacks Run Road.

Hannah was arrested on charges of felonious assault and vandalism. Morris was arrested on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Both are being held in the Licking County Jail.

The victim was flown to Grant Hospital by Air Evac. He remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

