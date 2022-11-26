Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 46, Versailles 33

Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 53

Can. McKinley 71, Solon 70, OT

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 67, Fairfield Christian 21

Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 38

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Cin. Purcell Marian 80, Norwood 20

Cols. Bexley 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25

Cuyahoga Falls 40, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, N. Can. Hoover 48

Eastlake North 65, Mentor 52

Granville Christian 50, Horizon Science 12

Green 60, Louisville 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Delphos St. John’s 31

Heath 53, Genoa Christian 31

Houston 42, Bradford 27

Lancaster 55, Athens 37

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 15

Lockland 30, Cin. N. College Hill 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Coshocton 38

Medina 52, Wadsworth 41

Metamora Evergreen 42, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Milan Edison 56, Sandusky St. Mary 15

Milford 61, Cin. Colerain 40

Mogadore 60, Akr. Buchtel 23

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Bucyrus Wynford 48

N. Ridgeville 52, Macedonia Nordonia 41

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, New London 30

Newton Local 47, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43

Piketon 44, Williamsport Westfall 23

Portsmouth Clay 47, Manchester 28

Russia 59, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Seton 42, Cin. Anderson 30

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Shaker Hts. 53

Shelby 53, Mansfield Sr. 47

Struthers 65, Youngs. Mooney 34

Warren Harding 56, Akron Garfield 21

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 32

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=

Proctorville Fairland 78, New Concord John Glenn 47

First Annual Cleveland Basketball Classic=

Cle. St. Joseph 52, Medina Highland 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51

Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40

Parma Padua 40, Bay Village Bay 32

Rocky River Magnificat 61, Berea-Midpark 23

Journey to the Tourney=

Cin. Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49

Cols. Africentric 50, Cin. Summit Country Day 36

Lebanon 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52

Mason 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17

Pickerington Cent. 46, Kettering Alter 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, ccd.

Willoughby S. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press