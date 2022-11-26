Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, oh – Today was the big day for Ohio State and Michigan fans. The two undefeated rivals went head-to-head today at the ‘Shoe.



Local fans were at The Barn here in Zanesville today watching the big game. Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in 1897 and today, fans were beyond excited to see the great rivals battle it out once again.

“This rivalry is amazing. If you look back at the history of it and all the different wins and losses. It’s always the rivalry that everybody lives for every year.” Jim Watson, owner of The Barn said.



The Barn definitely had a game time atmosphere and Buckeye Fever was spreading as fans cheered on the Buckeyes during the explosive first half. The first half was a hard fought battle with the Buckeyes eking out a three point lead, and the fans kept cheering them on.

“It’s just a tradition, it goes back so many years ago and I think it brings everybody together no matter what team you’re cheering for. It’s just a fun tradition.” Ohio State fan, Michele Shirer stated.



Fans had a fun time at The Barn and are looking forward to watching the rivals clash again next year.

