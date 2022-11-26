Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 46, OPRF 38

Altamont 53, Effingham 51

Batavia 71, Champaign Central 54

Batavia 72, East St. Louis 55

Beecher 52, Stewardson-Strasburg 42

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 52, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 42

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 64, Brownstown 42

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 44, Quincy 35

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Hillsboro 56

Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 45

Brownstown – St. Elmo 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 16

Calvary Christian Academy 44, DePue 37

Canton 53, Decatur MacArthur 46

Canton 61, Amundsen 28

Chicago (Lane) 67, Leyden 20

Crystal Lake Central 60, Buffalo Grove 24

Cumberland 48, Red Hill 26

Decatur MacArthur 59, Amundsen 29

Deerfield 77, Maine West 47

Dieterich 52, Cumberland 42

Dieterich 65, Macon Meridian 45

Donovan 60, Calvary Christian Academy 51

Downers North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 27

Edwards County 61, Gallatin County 49

Effingham St. Anthony 52, Mt. Carmel 33

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Marshall 46

Elmwood 31, Princeville 21

Fairfield 38, Marshall 34

Fairfield 45, Robinson 26

Hamilton County 67, Lawrenceville 17

Herrin 55, Wayne City 24

Hersey 69, Barrington 63

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Rockford Guilford 29

Jacksonville Routt 61, Pittsfield 53

Juarez 28, Collins Academy 13

Kelly 29, Chicago Marshall 27

Kenwood 84, Taft 23

Kenwood 86, Rock Island 60

Lake Park 59, Hoffman Estates 24

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Carmel 44

Macon Meridian 51, Red Hill 27

Maine South 50, Libertyville 46

Metamora 51, Normal West 37

Midwest Central 45, Kewanee 33

Morton 44, Richwoods 34

Morton 67, Champaign Central 51

Neoga 71, Arthur Christian 29

Pana 52, Mattoon 46

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Butler) 60

Rochester 55, Jacksonville 22

Rolling Meadows 55, Proviso West 29

Romeoville 55, Oswego 27

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Metamora 49

Southland 53, Chicago Little Village 9

St. Francis 48, Riverside-Brookfield 34

Stagg 42, Metea Valley 28

Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 41

Washington 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 40

Waubonsie Valley 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 61

West Hancock 55, West Prairie 35

Wheaton North 47, Conant 40

