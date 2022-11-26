Craft & Vendor Show at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, oh – The holidays are about giving, and a great gift to give to a small business is your help and support. Today is Small Business Saturday. A day to appreciate, celebrate, and support small businesses.



In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville hosted a craft and vendor show November 25th and November 26th. Shopping local has become more important over the years for small business owners, and your support is very needed and appreciated.

“It helps me to pay our bills of course, and make rent. And it is very encouraging to have the locals come to shop.” Lurenda Hayes, the Owner of Sage REdesign stated.



Small business owners set up their vendors down the halls of Colony Square Mall. The craft and vendor show is a fun way to shop and support local businesses, and a great way to give back to the community and small business owners.

“It means a lot to us, we run this out of our basement, there’s a bunch of different consultants all over the United States and they all use the profits for their own,” Callie Arntson, Pink Zebra Consultant said. “But it’s nice to have the costumers, to have like the community that you can trust and go to when you need things.” Callie stated.



Remember shopping small can make a very big difference.