The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. North Carolina (47) 4-0 1541 1
2. Houston (9) 4-0 1499 3
3. Kansas (1) 4-0 1396 6
4. Texas (5) 3-0 1377 11
5. Virginia (1) 4-0 1279 16
6. Gonzaga 3-1 1273 2
7. Baylor 4-1 1102 5
8. Duke 3-1 1057 7
9. Arkansas 3-0 1038 9
10. Creighton 4-0 1004 10
11. Indiana 4-0 932 12
12. Michigan St. 3-1 825
13. Auburn 4-0 737 13
14. Arizona 3-0 725 14
15. Kentucky 3-2 685 4
16. Illinois 4-1 673 19
17. San Diego St. 3-0 601 17
18. Alabama 4-0 510 18
19. UCLA 3-2 506 8
20. UConn 5-0 298 25
21. Texas Tech 3-0 275 23
22. Tennessee 2-1 238 22
23. Maryland 5-0 223
24. Purdue 3-0 215
25. Iowa 3-0 132

Others receiving votes: TCU 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.

