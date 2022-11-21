Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the benefits of recycling.

“This program is specifically geared toward some of our younger patrons to learn just a little bit more about recycling and how people are using and creating new materials from recycled products as well. And also additional information on how kids can become involved with recycling and learn a little bit more about how to do that,” Fennell said.

The free event is geared toward all school-age kids within Muskingum County and will take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at the Duncan Falls/Philo branch library.

“One of the things the kiddoes might learn at the Recycling Fun program is just how to incorporate recycling into their daily life,” Fennell said. “So maybe looking at how to best recycle certain objects, how and what can be recycled, where to put them, where to compost, when to toss things out, when to recycle. So a lot of this is just about gaining skills and knowledge about recycling for our youngest patrons.”

If you are interested in learning more about the many aspects involved with recycling, the library has a lot of resources that can clear up much of the confusion surrounding the procedures.