Giving Thanks for Proper Food Safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays reunite family and friends for a fun and festive time that somebody has to plan and prepare for days in advance. Dalton Kirkbride, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training explains the importance of food preparation and how simple precautions can prevent illness or poisoning.

“Raw turkey can carry some bacteria that can be harmful to you,” Kirkbride said. “Salmonella and food poisoning. We want to make sure that we’re keeping our family and friends safe during the holidays. We want to make sure we’re storing the foods properly, handling properly, and cooking properly.”

Frozen turkeys can carry germs and should be thawed in a place where any drippings cannot contaminate other foods.

“Cooking the turkey, you want to make sure it is cooked to 165 (degrees). You want to check the thickest parts of meat when you’re using your thermometer. And also if you’re putting stuffing inside of the turkey, you’ll also want to make sure that you’re checking that it’s 165 degrees also,” Kirkbride said.

For more information about food handling and preparation you can visit zmchd.org and click on holiday food safety.