Fighting Muskies Honored With All-OAC Accolades

The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that six Muskingum football players were named All-OAC honorees following their 2022 season.

Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett picked up All-OAC Offensive First Team honors. This is the third time Garrett has received the honor, and the first time he has been named to the First Team. Garrett started all 10 games under center for the Muskies and also set the program record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 21.

Senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson was also named All-OAC Offensive First Team after posting eight touchdown receptions which was second most in the conference. Edmondson picked up 822 receiving yards this year which ranks third all-time in program history for a single season.

Sophomore linebacker Austin Willforth was named All-OAC Defensive Second Team after tallying a team-high 103 total tackles this season. This is Willforth’s first time receiving the honor. He ranked third in the conference in tackles per game with 10.3. Willforth’s stellar performance in week 7 against the Polar Bears earned him All-OAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Senior wide receiver Ja’Lin Goodman picked up All-OAC Second Team honors on Special Teams for his role as a kick returner. Goodman returned 22 kickoffs this season for 434 yards. He also added a kick return touchdown in week four against Heidelberg. This is Goodman’s first honor.

Junior offensive lineman Kamari Hill picked up All-OAC Honorable Mention accolades following a season where he anchored Muskingum’s offense in the trenches. Freshman defensive back Antwan Murphy also picked up All-OAC Honorable Mention accolades after playing a big role in Muskingum’s secondary this season.