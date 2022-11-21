Falcons’ Pitts sidelined with knee injury

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a knee injury that will sideline him “in the short term,” coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will be placed on injured reserve.

”(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and I will talk through the next 48 hours, and until we get confirmation from the full set of medical opinions and until everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll decide if we need to make a move or not,” Smith said.

Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.

The Falcons (5-6) will likely turn to MyCole Pruitt to replace Pitts as Atlanta prepares to visit Washington (6-5) this weekend.

Smith said Sunday that the team wouldn’t know the severity of Pitts’ injury until he gets a couple of medical opinions. Pitts ranks second on the Falcons with 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers are down this season with Atlanta deploying a run-first offense.

The Falcons also lost starting defensive end Ta’Quon Graham to a knee injury in the second quarter against the Bears. Graham was carted off the field. Smith said the team will know the full extent of Graham’s injury later this week.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL