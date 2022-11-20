The Top Twenty Five

Associated Press12

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1574 1
2. Ohio St. (1) 11-0 1507 2
3. Michigan 11-0 1446 3
4. TCU 11-0 1395 4
5. Southern Cal 10-1 1293 7
6. LSU 9-2 1241 6
7. Clemson 10-1 1152 9
8. Alabama 9-2 1131 8
9. Tennessee 9-2 1058 5
10. Oregon 9-2 1009 12
11. Penn St. 9-2 994 11
12. Washington 9-2 879 15
13. Notre Dame 8-3 710 18
14. Utah 8-3 709 10
15. Kansas St. 8-3 697 19
16. Florida St. 8-3 579 20
17. UCLA 8-3 562 16
18. North Carolina 9-2 464 13
19. Tulane 9-2 441 21
20. Mississippi 8-3 395 14
21. Cincinnati 9-2 353 22
22. Oregon St. 8-3 271 25
23. Coastal Carolina 9-1 186 23
24. Texas 7-4 128
25. UCF 8-3 87 17

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise St. 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, Mississippi St. 3, South Alabama 3, Purdue 2, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Fresno St. 1.

